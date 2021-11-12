https://ria.ru/20210810/nicolekidman-1745096499.html

Nicole Kidman spoke about how she worked on the role of Russian Masha

2021-08-10T03: 27

MOSCOW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. Nicole Kidman spoke at a meeting of members of the TV Critics Association about how she worked on the role of Russian Masha in the upcoming Hulu series “Nine Strangers,” reports Deadline. According to the actress, she did not leave the image for five months while the shooting was underway, and even asked to call her Masha. In the series, based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liana Moriarty, the Oscar winner plays an emigrant from Russia who runs an unusual health complex. She helps clients in major cities cope with stress and improve their lives. But for this Masha resorts to unconventional psychological methods, to which not everyone is ready. The show also stars Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and others alongside Nicole Kidman and will premiere on Hulu on August 18.

