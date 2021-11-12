https://ria.ru/20210810/nicolekidman-1745096499.html
Nicole Kidman spoke about how she worked on the role of Russian Masha
Nicole Kidman, at a meeting of members of the Association of Television Critics, spoke about how she worked on the role of Russian Masha in the upcoming Hulu series “Nine … RIA Novosti, 08/10/2021
MOSCOW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. Nicole Kidman spoke at a meeting of members of the TV Critics Association about how she worked on the role of Russian Masha in the upcoming Hulu series “Nine Strangers,” reports Deadline. According to the actress, she did not leave the image for five months while the shooting was underway, and even asked to call her Masha. In the series, based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liana Moriarty, the Oscar winner plays an emigrant from Russia who runs an unusual health complex. She helps clients in major cities cope with stress and improve their lives. But for this Masha resorts to unconventional psychological methods, to which not everyone is ready. The show also stars Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and others alongside Nicole Kidman and will premiere on Hulu on August 18.
According to the actress, she did not leave the image for five months while the shooting was underway, and even asked to call her Masha.
“I wanted a calm healing energy to emanate from me all the time. I remember how I approached people and put my hand on their hearts or held their hand. And they talked to me. And I did not respond to the name Nicole”, – Kidman said.
In the series, based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liana Moriarty, the Oscar winner plays an emigrant from Russia who runs an unusual health complex.
She helps clients in major cities cope with stress and improve their lives. But for this Masha resorts to unconventional psychological methods, to which not everyone is ready.
Together with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and others are also involved in the show.
The series will premiere on Hulu on August 18th.
