Nicole Kidman will get revenge on Penelope Cruz for having an affair with Tom Cruise

Do you want to annoy your rival? Take off in a bed scene with her husband!

The novel by Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise is a matter of bygone days. Nicole Kidman, who at one time had to look at how the ex-husband found solace in the arms of a sultry Spanish woman immediately after the divorce, is herself quite happy in her second marriage.

But revenge, as you know, is a dish that is served cold, and on the set of the new film, Nicole still did not miss the chance to annoy the offender.

Right now, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Penelope’s husband, are filming a biopic about Lucille Ball, playing the couple. Insiders of the New Idea edition argue that on the set “it gets hot” when Nicole and Javier portray lovers – a spark really slipped between them.

This, however, is not surprising: both Kidman and Bardem are first-class actors, the “chemistry” between them is the result of professionalism. Only Penelope Cruz is not happy: she does not like that her husband got along so well with another woman.

And it would be fine if it was just some kind of actress, but no: Penelope and Nicole have old scores. Immediately after Kidman and Tom Cruise broke up, Penelope began an affair with him, which upset Nicole a lot.

“Nicole didn’t hold a grudge,” the insider assures, “but she certainly didn’t forget how much it hurt her when Tom started dating Penelope.”

Now Penelope is nervous to see her husband in the arms of another woman, and Kidman seems to be only happy about it. It remains to be seen what Keith Urban, Nicole’s husband, who can hardly bear the appearance of his wife in bed scenes on the screen, will think about this love triangle.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Valeria Smolova