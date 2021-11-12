Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frederic de Klerk dies

Former South African President, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frederic de Klerk died at the age of 86 in his home in Cape Town, reports the Sunday Times. He freed Nelson Mandela from prison, legalized the African National Congress, and agreed to a general election, ending the apartheid regime in South Africa.

De Klerk is a former lawyer, professor, member of parliament, held a number of ministerial positions. As president, he embarked on a course of admitting the black majority to governing the country. According to the plan of the politician, the white minority and the black majority were supposed to have equal representation in power. However, he had to abandon this idea under pressure from the international community and against the backdrop of numerous terrorist attacks against the white population and the risk of civil war.

In 1993, he and representatives of the opposition managed to agree on the text of a transitional constitution, which proclaimed the renunciation of apartheid, an agreement on the creation of a transitional government with the ANC, and agreed to hold the first general parliamentary elections.

Even before they were held, he and Mandela received the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to peacefully end the apartheid regime and the preparation of a new democratic constitution for South Africa. After Mandela was elected president of South Africa, de Klerk was vice president of the country for three years. After that, he left politics.

