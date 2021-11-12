Not in size: stars who love huge cars and what psychologists think about it – Autolady

Most of the artists choose excellent cars for movement, which almost always attract attention on the road. However, some celebrities prefer extremely large cars, which are not always convenient on the city road. About fans of large sizes, as well as what psychologists think about this, we will talk today.

Brad Pitt

The actor owns a whole fleet of cool cars, and yet the Hollywood artist’s favorites are large cars, where you can place both friends without compromising space, and almost all of your children, of which the actor really has a lot. Pitt is a big fan of American and German cars, which dominate his garage. Most often, it is not the star herself who sits at the wheel of such a powerful car, but a personal driver, so you should not worry that Pitt will not cope with control.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hollywood actor and former governor of California just loves SUVs. While in Los Angeles, an actor can safely drive onto the road in his Hummer, while many will give way to him, which is quite logical. In total, Schwarzenegger has about 10 such huge and powerful cars – once the actor bought as many as × 7 cars in one trip to a car dealership. By the way, Arnie also has a real tank!

Tom Cruise

A Hollywood action star will never drive a boring car in her life. Moreover, the actor prefers the classics – American jeeps. Despite his status, Cruz may well get behind the wheel himself without involving a driver, although he does this extremely rarely. Tom owns several cars, among them there are sports models, but the star most often prefers heavy jeeps.

Clint Eastwood

The Western star prefers SUVs and it’s 91! The actor does not like sophisticated modern models, instead of them Eastwood opts for classic American SUVs, which allow you to safely move along huge highways between cities, where the wind can whirl a light car and create a dangerous situation.

Why do people prefer big cars

At the moment, there are no statistics that could give a single correct answer to this question. And yet there are some regularities: if we are talking about men, it is important for the stronger sex to have a lot of space, as well as the opportunity to feel their importance, however, this is not always the case. But women try to rely on compact cars, with which they do not have to park for an hour and not be afraid of drifts.