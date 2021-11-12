Novosibirsk residents told how the new QR-code system works November 12, 2021 | NHS

Another Siberian woman, Lyubov, says that not all establishments were ready for the system. QR codes … For example, the pizzeria “Dodo Pizza” on Kirov Street opened with a delay:

– The supervisor consulted with the manager whether something else was needed, and in the end they asked me for a passport, – the reader shared.

Alexandra says that the grill bar “Shashlykoff” on Lenin Street was empty during lunch today:

– I didn’t have any problems at the entrance. I carry with me a copy of the Certificate of Preventive Vaccinations, which lists all of my vaccinations. Showed the page with the covid vaccination marks. They asked for a passport. I showed it. Everything took about three minutes. In front of me, two men came and turned around, because they were asked to show the code. The waitress said that a lot of people do this. The cafe is almost completely empty, although the hottest time is 1pm. Previously, it was impossible to sit on the ground floor here. In the middle of lunch, the cook came out into the hall, who did not believe that in the middle of the day she had no orders. She went out, looked with stunned eyes at the empty hall where I was sitting alone, and went up to the director, who was doing something at the counter. It was creepy, like a funeral.

The Percini restaurant was empty too: