NSDC Secretary accused Russia of Ukraine’s problems

2021-11-12
2021-11-12T01: 00
2021-11-12T01: 00
KIEV, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine will experience problems as long as it depends on the Russian Federation. “Unfortunately, we have always been misled. with the Russians, and we will not be able to live in any other way. This is not true. As long as we depend on them at least one iota, we will have very serious problems. They will immediately use these problems. The crisis that today is approaching, will largely depend on how Mr Putin disposes of his energy resources, “Danilov said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel. Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after the reunification of Crimea with Russia and against the background of the armed conflict in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the state, and in January 2015 they officially declared it an “aggressor country.” The Russian Federation has repeatedly stressed that it does not participate in the internal Ukrainian conflict and is not a subject of the Minsk agreements.
