NSDC Secretary criticized EU for “concern” about the situation in Donbass

KIEV, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Europe’s “concern” about the situation in Donbass is starting to irritate a little. “We have almost 1.5 million of our own citizens who are currently refugees. I am very sorry when they are called temporarily displaced persons. Temporarily how much? For seven years? … We hear from many countries in Europe that they are worried. This concern is starting to annoy them a little, “Danilov said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel. launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

