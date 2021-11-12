NVIDIA CUDA will remain a closed technology, but the company has promised to make custom CUDA processors

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang told reporters at The Register that the company is open to the idea of ​​creating third-party chips that support the CUDA architecture. In other words, support for software built to run on NVIDIA CUDA chips may no longer be exclusive to NVIDIA GPUs.

The company has no plans to release the source code of the CUDA development environment, although if third-party players want to create or optimize their chips for CUDA-based software, the company will not necessarily be against such an initiative. “At the heart of CUDA is NVIDIA hardware. There is nothing to discover here. If someone wants to create an application for CUDA or build another chip for CUDA, we will not be categorically against it, but no one has ever asked. “– said Mr. Huang. To successfully create a compatible accelerator, NVIDIA will need to participate, but this will only happen when it makes commercial sense in all respects. In fact, CUDA will remain a closed technology, but NVIDIA is ready to make chips with CUDA cores together with third-party companies, on order.

Jim McGregor, chief analyst at Tirias Research, believes the proposal will be relevant for large players. Leading cloud providers like Amazon and Google create their own solutions for specific workloads, and NVIDIA could lose if it refuses to cooperate in this area, and the relevance of CUDA will eventually diminish. For example, Google already has a family of proprietary TPUs to accelerate machine learning software.

NVIDIA is positioning itself as a developer of CUDA software, which in turn is a vehicle for selling a large number of GPUs with CUDA cores. The company also refers to itself as a software and hardware provider for the metaverse, and CUDA technology is at the center of its Omniverse platform. NVIDIA has over 150 SDKs for building CUDA-based software tools: platforms for supply chain optimization, quantum computing simulation, and autopilot applications.

Meanwhile, competitors decided to offer similar solutions. NVIDIA graphics cards are compatible with the OpenCL parallel programming framework, which is supported by AMD and Intel. At the same time, AMD has an analogue called ROCm, while Intel has oneAPI. In July, OpenAI announced the Triton AI platform, a Python-like programming environment in which you can write code that runs efficiently on NVIDIA graphics. And a project called Vortex aims to provide processing of CUDA applications on RISC-V devices.