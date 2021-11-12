one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world.

Since the rise of cryptocurrencies, these digital assets seem to be the first choice for every investor.

One of the names that is at the top of the list is Binance, and one of the names that is at the top.

The exchange decisions have made it the world’s largest financial exchange, and that when it does not have a headquarters or official address, there are no licenses in the countries where it operates, and a CEO who has not recently answered questions about its place.

It is the largest player in the industry at $ 2.6 trillion when Binance began its journey as a crypto exchange. The ecosystem of the “exchange giant” includes several crypto exchange exchanges, numerous cryptocurrencies, Trust Wallet and its TWTtoken, launchpadtoken and others.

In the past, The Wall Street Journal reported that Binance trades more cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum each day, worth $ 76 billion, than its four largest competitors.

Years of unregulated growth for Binance and the industry are drawing to a close with years of unregulated, unregulated growth for Binance.

the exchange is facing legal challenges around the world in countries such as Italy, Japan, Canada, Cayman Islands, Thailand, Malaysia, UK, USA, South Africa and Singapore…

Financial regulators and many investors are likely to take part in the investigation against Binance, claiming damages for the money they lost in the massive defeat.

Since the exchange has no official headquarters, many investors find it difficult to figure out how and where to bring it to court.

While Binance is important to the cryptosystem, its legal issues can have a huge negative impact on the price of cryptocurrencies.

Increasingly, financial regulators fear that digital assets are flourishing so quickly that they are systemically important.

In his October speech, Bank of England spokesman John Coonliffe raised the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis and said that when something in the financial system is growing very fast and growing in a largely unregulated space, financial stability authorities need to get up and take notice. According to the report, the SEC is reviewing how Binance operates in the US, where it holds multiple government licenses, according to a former governor. The former executive said the Justice Department is scrutinizing whether the exchange rate contributed to the theft of money.

Binance founder and chief executive Zhangpeng Zhao admitted in a recent interview that the exchange rate must be in line with regulators around the world, including securing licenses from the respective governments.

He noted that we are running a very legitimate business that has grown rapidly because users trust him. If you analyze the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale today, it is probably less than 2 percent of the population, Zhang said. He said we need to regulate to attract that 98 percent of the people.

Zhao said Bin’an is in the process of establishing local offices and headquarters, measures that he previously viewed as outdated but that regulators want.

In August, exchange stated on its website that it made user ID verification mandatory to prevent the exchange from using illegal cash flows.

Binance has 3,000 employees worldwide, Zhao said. The rock star has 3.9 million followers on Twitter, where his name is CZ.

He noted that Zhao was born in China and moved with his parents to Canada when he was 12 years old.

After studying computer science, Zhao worked for financial companies in New York and Tokyo, including Bloomberg LP, where he developed stock trading software.

In 2013, Zhao first heard of Bitcoin at a poker game in Shanghai. He was fascinated by the idea of ​​a decentralized currency that could be used anywhere without banks or administration, sold his apartment in Shanghai for Bitcoin and worked for many startups.

Together with a group of other programmers, Zhao launched Binance in 2017 with a group of programmers. In the beginning, the exchange rate was focused on trade bitcoin and numerous analogs, but did not allow users to exchange digital coins for ordinary ones.

When Binance went live, Zhao said it didn’t need a bank account or headquarters.

exchange has grown by $ 15 million in the initial offering of its digital coin, BNB.

When users left several countries with less developed financial systems such as India, Russia and South Africa, Binance became the largest cryptocurrency in six months. She found herself embroiled in problems with authorities around the world just as quickly.