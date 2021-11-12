Paparazzi caught Cameron Diaz while walking with her one and a half year old daughter. Photo!

The actress is very much the image of a young mother.





Legion-Media

Cameron Diaz











Retired actress Cameron Diaz came under the gun of the paparazzi in Beverly Hills when she was walking to the car with her one and a half-year-old daughter in her arms.

The 48-year-old film star, as usual lately, was dressed in a black maxi-dress with thin spaghetti straps. The casual style is accentuated by a messy ponytail of hair, light birkenstock sandals and chunky sunglasses that cover half of the face.

The image of a young mother was complemented by a maroon woven bag.

Diaz and her daughter Raddix were leaving a private home, apparently after attending a swimming class for a young lady.

Recall that in 2015, the actress married the guitarist and backing vocalist of the Good Charlotte band Benji Madden. In 2019, with the help of a surrogate mother, their daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born.

By the way, the last film with Cameron Diaz was released in 2014. Since the star completed her film career, she, together with her friend Catherine Power, launched her own brand of wine, Avaline, which she is now actively promoting on her personal Instagram page.