Paris Fashion Week: Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, Yana Rudkovskaya, Charlotte Casiraghi and others at the Chanel show

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
48

Fashion news


18228


Yesterday, on the final day of Fashion Week, the Chanel Spring / Summer collection was shown in Paris, in which Virginie Viard consulted the brand’s archives from the 1980s and early 1990s. We have already reviewed and discussed the fashionable novelties themselves, but now let’s turn to the gossip of the show.

The guests of the show in the style of the era of supermodels were longtime friends and fans of the French brand: Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Charlotte Casiraghi, who became the brand ambassador at the end of last year, Blackpink singer Jenny and the star of the new “Gossip Girl” Whitney Peak. The main Russian fan of Chanel, Yana Rudkovskaya, could not miss the event. She went to Paris at the close of Fashion Week, but also had time to drop in at the Louis Vuitton show that took place last night.

Photo
Press service archives

Photo
Laurent VU / SIPA / Sipa Press Russia / East News


