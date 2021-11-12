Paris Hilton got married: Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie were at the ceremony

Alena KATASHINSKAYA 12 November 08:52

Photo: instagram.com/parishilton/

American TV star, socialite, actress, model and businesswoman Paris Hilton married 40-year-old businessman Carter Reum. The wedding took place at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday, writes People.

According to a portal source, the wedding was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nicole and Sophia Richie and other celebrities.

“My eternity begins today … 11/11,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram page, attaching a photo in one of her wedding dresses to the post, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

The wedding celebrations will continue with two parties, which will be filmed on cameras of the new 13-episode documentary series of the reality star Paris in Love, which premiered on Thursday on Peacock TV. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

“I would like fans to see that I have found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding,” Paris said earlier.

Prior to this, the TV star also reported that she sews 10 wedding dresses for the celebration and celebration.

Paris’s chosen one is businessman Carter Reum. The couple have been together for about a year and a half. Reum, along with his brother, owns the alcohol brand VEEV Spirits, writes articles for the Huffington Post and Inc. Magazine.

Prior to that, Paris was engaged three times. In 2000, her fiancé was the fashion model Jason Shaw, in 2005 the Greek businessman Paris Latsis, and in 2017 the Hilton was invited to marry by the actor of Ukrainian origin Chris Zilka.