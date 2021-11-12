https://ria.ru/20211111/varshava-1758606144.html
Participants of the Independence March in Warsaw burned the German flag
Participants of the Independence March in Warsaw burned the flag of Germany – Russia news today
Participants of the Independence March in Warsaw burned the German flag
Participants of the Independence March, which takes place in Warsaw on Independence Day, burned the flag of Germany, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Participants of the Independence March, which takes place in Warsaw on Independence Day, burned the flag of Germany, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. One of the participants in the march brought the national flag of Germany and set it on fire, saying, war – ed.), it is necessary to burn the boorish flag. " He also accompanied this act with obscene language. To make the flag burn better, he poured it with a flammable liquid. Speaking before the start of the march, the head of the Independence March, Robert Bonkiewicz, made unfriendly statements about Germany. "The attack does not come only from the east, the attack also comes from the west," he said. According to Bonkiewicz, "we are also attacked by Germany, which is using EU institutions to deprive us of our sovereignty" and sexual ".
Germany
Poland
Participants of the Independence March in Warsaw burned the German flag
WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Participants of the Independence March, which takes place in Warsaw on Independence Day, burned the flag of Germany, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
To make the flag burn better, he poured a flammable liquid over it.
Speaking before the start of the march, the head of the “March of Independence” organization Robert Bonkiewicz allowed himself to make unfriendly statements about Germany. “The attack is not only coming from the east, the attack is also coming from the west,” he said.
According to Bonkiewicz, “we are also attacked by Germany, which is using the institutions of the European Union to deprive us of our sovereignty” and “want to take away our national identity, cultural and even gender.”
