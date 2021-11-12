Participants of the Independence March in Warsaw burned the German flag

https://ria.ru/20211111/varshava-1758606144.html

2021-11-11T16: 54

2021-11-11T16: 54

2021-11-11T17: 31

WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Participants of the Independence March, which takes place in Warsaw on Independence Day, burned the flag of Germany, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. One of the participants in the march brought the national flag of Germany and set it on fire, saying, war – ed.), it is necessary to burn the boorish flag. ” He also accompanied this act with obscene language. To make the flag burn better, he poured it with a flammable liquid. Speaking before the start of the march, the head of the Independence March, Robert Bonkiewicz, made unfriendly statements about Germany. “The attack does not come only from the east, the attack also comes from the west,” he said. According to Bonkiewicz, “we are also attacked by Germany, which is using EU institutions to deprive us of our sovereignty” and sexual “.

