Passed by: which of the stars became famous by accident – Stars

Many artists get used to the role so well or put on such a cool show that it seems as if they knew from childhood what they would do and followed the chosen path. However, quite a few stars did not even think about building the career that they have now. We will talk about those who pulled out the lucky ticket out of the blue.

Emma Watson

The vast majority of viewers remember Emma from the role of Hermione in the Harry Potter saga. At the same time, few people know that the stellar role that opened Watson all the way to the cinema, she got almost by accident. As a schoolgirl, Emma participated in school plays, like most of the school’s students, when it was necessary to prepare a festive program for teachers and parents. One fine day, agents came to school who were casting for a film based on the book by J.K. Rowling. A school teacher who was involved with extracurricular theatrical activities with the children advised the scouts to watch Watson. The agents liked the girl so much that literally a few days later she received a call – she was invited to come with her parents to sign a contract.

Channing Tatum

At one time, the future actor changed many professions. One of the most memorable was the work of a stripper. Channing danced professionally in clubs. Interestingly, the agent looked after Tatum at the moment when he gave a show one evening. True, Channing was first called not to the cinema, but to be filmed in the catalog as a model. This was followed by offers to star in the video for Ricky Martin, and Tatum also got a role in the series. After the young man had gained enough experience of working in front of the camera, he received an invitation to take part in a film about dancing. Needless to say, Channing coped with the role of dancer brilliantly.

Johnny Depp

The Hollywood star hit the big screen when he just wanted to earn some money to promote with his band. The future actor came to Los Angeles as an ambitious musician, but there were many such groups in which Johnny played, the young people quickly disbanded and everyone had to look for work to pay the bills. One of Johnny’s acquaintances, Nicolas Cage, suggested that the young man try to contact his agent, who could choose a role in the crowd for Depp. The agent really advised Johnny about casting, but contrary to all expectations, Depp got one of the main roles in the horror film by Wes Craven. Then Johnny’s career in cinema gained such momentum that he had to forget about music for a while, because Depp completely immersed himself in filming.

Charlize Theron

In addition to her model appearance, Charlize has a tough character, which once long ago made her pay attention to her. The future actress made a scandal in the Los Angeles bank, at that moment there was an agent in the queue, who simply could not help but pay attention to the beautiful and expressive girl. Having met the explosive client of the bank, the agent offered the girl to go through the casting, which did not become a big problem for Theron – she was taken immediately after the tests, after which Charlize began to develop her career, having achieved incredible success.