Passenger bus overturned in Nizhny Novgorod region

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a passenger bus overturned on the Volodarsk-Ilyino highway. Of the fifteen passengers, three were hospitalized with serious injuries.

“According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by weather conditions, as well as the fact that the driver did not choose a suitable speed. There were about 15 passengers in the overturned bus, “the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Nizhny Novgorod region quoted VSE42.ru as saying.

As a result of the accident, three people were injured. On the fact of the accident, the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region began a check, reports RT.

