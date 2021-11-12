Patreon will create its own video hosting service to block out YouTube

The Patreon platform will create a video hosting service for its users, which will include its own player. This was announced by the CEO of the platform Jack Conte (Jack Conte).

“We create a horizontal architecture for any author, regardless of his environment or content format, in order to be able to build a business around his work.”Conte told the publication The verge…

He added that the platform is already using a podcast system, but it’s time to move in a different direction.

Currently, Patreon users who want to share videos with their subscribers must upload them to third-party video services like YouTube or Vimeo, possibly with privacy settings enabled. They can also attach a video file to the message, but the file size is limited to 200 MB.

Conte did not share details about when Patreon will release its video service. When that happens, however, platform users will have more ways to keep all of their content natively on Patreon, without necessarily having to deal with other platforms.

Edition Engadget asked Patreon for more information, including whether users will be able to stream live to subscribers only and whether the company plans to generate revenue from advertisements on its own video hosting. At the time of publication, representatives of the platform did not answer anything about this.