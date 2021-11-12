Peskov pointed out the nuances of introducing QR codes for the unvaccinated with antibodies – RBC

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS



The proposal to introduce QR codes for people with antibodies to coronavirus who have not recorded the fact of illness in medical institutions requires special study. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports “RIA Novosti”.

“Initiatives of such a plan are subject to first expert study, there are also a lot of nuances, and all this needs to be worked out very carefully,” said Peskov. According to him, the issue needs to be resolved with Rospotrebnadzor specialists.

He called the situation “very difficult” and noted that it requires an expert approach and the elimination of emotional decisions.

The government has prepared bills on the mandatory introduction of QR codes, which confirm immunity to coronavirus, when visiting public places, when traveling and flying, RBC previously reported and confirmed at the headquarters. After that, the head of the Human Rights Council under the President, Valery Fadeev, said that it is absolutely unacceptable to deprive unvaccinated people of the opportunity to use transport or go to shops. He recalled that some of those who had recovered were not seen by a doctor, so they cannot receive a QR code. At the same time, they retain a high titer of antibodies.