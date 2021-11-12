https://ria.ru/20211112/putin-1758731306.html

Peskov reported high titers of antibodies to coronavirus in Putin

Peskov reported high titers of antibodies to coronavirus in Putin – Russia news today

Peskov reported high titers of antibodies to coronavirus in Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin still retains high antibody titers, revaccination depends on the recommendation of doctors, the press secretary of RIA Novosti told reporters, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T13: 00

2021-11-12T13: 00

2021-11-12T13: 02

spread of coronavirus

society

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757091348_0:116:3155:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_cfb59524bc3fe0affce9f0215d12bfae.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin still maintains high titers of antibodies, revaccination depends on the recommendation of doctors, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “He himself has repeatedly said that he has very high titers after the main vaccination. this will depend on the recommendations of the doctors. Of course, the safety of the president and his health is a top priority for those who are responsible for this, “Peskov said, answering the question whether Putin still has high levels of antibodies and when he will undergo revaccination.

https://ria.ru/20211028/vaktsinatsiya-1756633390.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757091348_424 0:3155:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfbcd78cfc8877e71c34a21a96937288.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19