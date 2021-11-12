Peskov reported high titers of antibodies to coronavirus in Putin

https://ria.ru/20211112/putin-1758731306.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin still retains high antibody titers, revaccination depends on the recommendation of doctors, the press secretary of RIA Novosti told reporters, 11/12/2021
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin still maintains high titers of antibodies, revaccination depends on the recommendation of doctors, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “He himself has repeatedly said that he has very high titers after the main vaccination. this will depend on the recommendations of the doctors. Of course, the safety of the president and his health is a top priority for those who are responsible for this, “Peskov said, answering the question whether Putin still has high levels of antibodies and when he will undergo revaccination.
