PlanB Raises Its Year-End Bitcoin Growth Forecast By 35%

Many market participants agree with the analyst’s opinion on the prospects for further movement of BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Friday with a sideways movement. As of 09:10 (Moscow time), BTC is trading at $ 64,645. Recall that the absolute maximum value of bitcoin was recorded 2 days ago at $ 68,789.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the sideways movement of BTC, members of the crypto community decided to share their predictions.

Analyst Michael van de Popp believes that bitcoin’s growth cycle could be completed at $ 200,000. His subscribers agree that the potential for positive movement is open to BTC. At the same time, the analyst’s microblog readers see opportunities for bitcoin to grow to higher levels.

Analyst Lark Davis also sees prospects for further growth of BTC. He drew attention to the results of a technical analysis of the cryptocurrency chart. The digital asset went beyond the narrowing triangle and bounced off its upper edge. This behavior of BTC, from the point of view of technical analysis, indicates that bitcoin has the strength for further growth.

An analyst from whalemap also joined the discussion of the prospects for bitcoin. He drew attention to the fact that the digital asset market is still far from its peak values. This is indicated by the indicator signals.

PlanB analyst joined colleagues. He also believes that cryptocurrency will see growth ahead. This is indicated by the signals of his S2F forecasting model. It takes into account the mining speed of BTC and previous patterns of digital asset behavior.

Earlier, PlanB insisted that by the end of December, bitcoin will be able to break through the $ 100 thousand level. In a new post, the analyst drew attention to the fact that by the end of 2021 BTC can reach $ 135 thousand. This is indicated by signals from another forecasting model developed by PlanB.

PlanB’s forecasts were criticized by microblogging analyst Mr. Whale. He believes that the signals from S2F and other models do not reflect the real capabilities of bitcoin. According to Mr. Whale the digital asset market has already exhausted its growth potential. The analyst is confident that the only purpose of the PlanB models is to provoke investors to buy cryptocurrency by using inflated expectations.

Meanwhile, the bitcoin fear and greed index remains in the green zone. This position of the indicator suggests that at the moment many investors consider BTC as a promising asset for investing funds.

