The plenary session of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday adopted a resolution timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the party and dedicated to its “history and achievements”, which for the first time openly speaks about the role of the current party leader and chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping and his “decisive contribution” to the cause. ” the great revival of the Chinese nation. ” Xi Jinping’s ideological work on “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is called in the document “the quintessence of Chinese culture.” The Party, the army and the people are called upon to rally around the CPC Central Committee, “whose core is Comrade Xi Jinping.”

Western agencies citing the resolution note that it essentially serves as a rationale for extending the Chinese leader’s powers beyond their current term. Xi Jinping is actually being introduced into the “pantheon” of China’s most prominent communist leaders, along with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Resolutions on the history of the party, like the one adopted on Thursday, had been adopted only twice before – in 1945, under Mao, and in 1981, when Deng was in power.

Earlier, the Chinese Communist Party officially lifted the two-term limitation for Xi Jinping to replace top government and party posts.

The resolution also states that the party will pursue a policy of integrating mainland China with Taiwan. The possible use of military force is not mentioned.

The plenary session was held behind closed doors, and the specifics of the issues discussed at it, except for those reflected in the resolution, were not reported.

The CCP Congress, which will elect a new leadership and is expected to renew Xi Jinping’s term, is due next year.