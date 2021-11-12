https://ria.ru/20211112/lazer-1758722750.html

Polish border guards accused Belarusian security officials of using a laser

Polish border guards accused Belarusian security officials of using a laser – Russia news today

Polish border guards accused Belarusian security officials of using a laser

Belarusian security forces direct a laser towards Polish border guards, an official representative of the Podlaska commandant’s office told reporters on Friday … RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T12: 24

2021-11-12T12: 24

2021-11-12T14: 03

in the world

Belarus

Poland

migrants

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1e/1752542943_696-0:3095:1349_1920x0_80_0_0_4d92ce4836d5feda098a3261dc0724a5.jpg

WARSAW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian security forces are directing a laser towards the Polish border guards, Katarzyna Zdanovich, an official representative of the Podlaska commandant’s office of the Polish Border Guard, told reporters on Friday. Zdanovich said. She added that the Polish side “regards the use of the laser as a provocation.” Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in the past few weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory.

https://ria.ru/20211112/bezhentsy-1758718065.html

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1e/1752542943_364 0:3095:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fa784f0fa0ccb64e7b2a098545ea4b8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, migrants, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus