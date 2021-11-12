pregnant Meghan Markle took part in the Vax Live concert

On the evening of May 8, a pre-recorded concert was shown on ABC TV channel Global Citizen’s Vax Live. The filming of the charity concert organized by the international organization Global Citizen at the So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles took place last Sunday, but then only Prince Harry appeared on the stage, unaccompanied by his wife. The Duke of Sussex’s performance in front of a crowd of thousands of spectators was his first public appearance after the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Organizers initially announced a joint performance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Harry and Meghan spearhead the Vax Live campaign, which “aims to instill confidence in vaccines around the world and help deliver COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.” However, due to security reasons The Duchess of Sussex took part in the concert remotely – a fragment of her speech was probably recorded in the backyard of Harry and her mansion in Montecito. In particular, the bench on which Megan was sitting in the frame vaguely resembles the one depicted on the cover of her children’s book, which will be released in June.

This public appearance of pregnant Meghan Markle was the first since the release of the scandalous interview that she and her husband gave to the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey in early March. For the shoot, the Duchess opted for a $ 1,690 Carolina Herrera red floral shirt dress, a style that can rightfully be considered a favorite in her wardrobe. For example, Megan appeared in similar outfits during the royal tours in 2018 and 2019. She complemented her bright image with gold accessories: Cartier earrings, watches and bracelet, a second Jennifer Meyer bracelet and Awe Inspired necklaces. Many have noted how Megan’s hairstyle has changed – her hair has become noticeably thicker and longer.

In her speech, Megan supported women from around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed concern about the fate of women who lost their jobs during it. Also a pregnant duchess added that the priority now is the safety of people around the world and that she wants her future daughter to always be safe too.

We are gathered tonight because there is a gap ahead. As chairmen of the Vax Live campaign, my husband and I believe it is imperative that restoring people’s health, safety and success for everyone, especially women disproportionately affected by this pandemic, be a priority. Women, especially women of color, saw the economic gain generation wiped out. Since the start of the pandemic, nearly five and a half million women have lost their jobs in the United States, and another 47 million women worldwide are expected to find themselves in extreme poverty.

My husband and I are very happy that we will soon have a daughter. We share this joyful feeling with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the world who need opportunities and support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and all of us for a successful, fair and merciful tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover we become stronger, that as we recover we recover together,

– said Megan on the air.



We will remind, on May 6, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – Archie Harrison – celebrated his second birthday. In honor of the holiday, the couple shared a new photo of the boy. British relatives of the birthday boy also published their congratulations on this day: his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William.