Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – royal interviews deleted – Royal Family News

The video with the confessions of the Dukes of Sussex about the whole inner life of the royal family suddenly disappeared from Oprah Winfrey’s YouTube channel. What could have caused this

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disappeared from the web / Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

In the spring, Prince Harry, who was called to break his multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix, and Meghan Markle gave a candid interview with popular presenter Oprah Winfrey, after the release of which the society was shocked by the details of the life of the royal family… The audience was especially surprised by Megan’s story about her relationship with the monarchs. Markle told how the queen, she said, was racist by asking what color will the skin be the future great-grandson. Also, the wife of Prince Harry admitted that thought about committing suicide due to not being perceived by the English press.

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry / Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

With millions of views, the interview has become one of the most popular on Winfrey’s YouTube channel. Therefore, the viewers were surprised by his disappearance from the Web.

Who and why removed the video from the channel is unknown, Oprah herself did not comment on what happened. The number of views under the interview still continued to grow, despite the fact that it was posted more than six months ago, so subscribers immediately noticed that the video with the revelations of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had disappeared, and all the American media immediately picked up the news.

The option of the usual blocking of videos by the YouTube service is also not excluded, because this often happens if platform employees see a violation of the rules in the video.

Read also: