Putin announced the growth of Russia’s GDP by 4.7% at the end of the year – RBC

In July, the president predicted that the Russian economy will grow by about 4%. In September, the head of state said that the Russian economy had overcome the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Then he noted that according to the results of seven months of 2021, the GDP returned to the pre-crisis level.

“Industrial growth in January-July amounted to 4.4%, while manufacturing shows a higher rate – plus 5.6%,” Putin said.

Read on RBC Pro

On September 21, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade improved the forecast for GDP growth from 3.8 to 4.2% at the end of the year. According to experts of the ministry, in monetary terms, the gross domestic product will grow to 124.4 trillion rubles.

At the same time, the ministry believes that GDP growth is unlikely to exceed 4.2% at the end of the year. This, in particular, was stated by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov in mid-October. “In the last two months, we have seen that business activity has slowed down, the overall recovery has exhausted itself and now the economy has entered its own trajectory,” he said.

The S&P rating agency at the end of September also estimated the potential growth of the Russian economy at 4%, analysts presented such estimates after a positive revaluation of the previous forecast due to the fact that, due to the weakening of anti-coronavirus restrictions, consumer spending in the country grew more than originally expected.