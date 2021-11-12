Putin declared the duty of the authorities to protect the avatars of Russians in the metaverse – RBK

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: kremlin.ru)



The state should be engaged in protecting Russians and their virtual counterparts in cyberspace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the international conference on artificial intelligence and data analysis Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, RBC correspondent reports.

“The state must take responsibility for storing critical information. It is no longer a question of ensuring the cybersecurity of the person himself, but also of his virtual counterpart – an avatar within the emerging metauniverses, ”Putin said.

When using cyberspace, more and more questions arise about the protection of personal data and digital payments, countering manipulation of the preferences and actions of citizens, the Russian president drew attention to.

Putin said that the term “metaverse”, coined 30 years ago, suggests that in this space, people are escaping the flaws of reality. However, now it is better to use the concept of the metaverse for distance communication and learning.