Putin invited WHO to accelerate the recognition of new vaccines against COVID-19 – RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The World Health Organization (WHO) could speed up the procedures for the recognition of new vaccines and drugs to fight coronavirus infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit. The transcript is posted on the Kremlin website.

In his opinion, countries in need cannot get access to vaccines, among other things, “because of unfair competition, protectionism, because a number of states are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccine certificates,” while many countries cannot get access to drugs. needed.

“With our joint assistance, the World Health Organization could even more actively engage in mass immunization of the population,” Putin said.

The President stressed that Russia is offering partners to use the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the single-component drug Sputnik Light, among other things, to increase the effectiveness of other vaccines.

The President believes that the sooner countries come to mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccine certificates, the easier it will be to resume full-fledged global business and tourism activities.