Putin spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in the control system

Putin spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in the control system – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

Putin spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in the control system

An effective control system without artificial intelligence is currently impossible, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12

2021-11-12T20: 11

2021-11-12T20: 11

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. An effective management system without artificial intelligence is currently impossible, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. “If a country wants to maintain competitiveness, improve it, then one of the main tasks … is to create an effective management system, and without the use of artificial intelligence it is impossible”, – said the Russian leader, speaking at the international conference on artificial intelligence and data analysis AI Journey 2021.

