The American media are actively discussing the speech of US President Joe Biden, who used the phrase "the great black man" the day before.
2021-11-12T18: 28
2021-11-12T18: 28
2021-11-12T18: 28
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 – RIA Novosti. The American media are actively discussing the speech of US President Joe Biden, who the day before used the phrase “great black man.” it is believed the American leader fell asleep at events. FoxNews drew attention to Biden’s statement, repeating the recording on the air. The hashtag # RaсistJoe hit Twitter trends in the US “You know, I learned the attitude of the great black man of my time,” Biden said the day before, speaking at a commemorative event in honor of Veteran’s Day. a player in the so-called “Negro League” in the late 1940s, made a successful serve, even though he was 47 years old – a considerable age for a professional athlete. Paige asked reporters who were surprised at his success: “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?” It was this “ageless” approach that Biden spoke of.
