https://ria.ru/20211112/tsitata-1758817865.html

Quote Bayden about the “great ebony” is actively discussing in American media

Biden’s quote about the “great Negro” is actively discussed in the American media – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

Quote Bayden about the “great ebony” is actively discussing in American media

The American media are actively discussing the speech of US President Joe Biden, who used the phrase “the great black man” the day before. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T18: 28

2021-11-12T18: 28

2021-11-12T18: 28

in the world

journalism

twitter

USA

joe biden

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758462906_0-0:2963:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_991fba250d233ef4de370aef1c44e229.jpg

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 – RIA Novosti. The American media are actively discussing the speech of US President Joe Biden, who the day before used the phrase “great black man.” it is believed the American leader fell asleep at events. FoxNews drew attention to Biden’s statement, repeating the recording on the air. The hashtag # RaсistJoe hit Twitter trends in the US “You know, I learned the attitude of the great black man of my time,” Biden said the day before, speaking at a commemorative event in honor of Veteran’s Day. a player in the so-called “Negro League” in the late 1940s, made a successful serve, even though he was 47 years old – a considerable age for a professional athlete. Paige asked reporters who were surprised at his success: “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?” It was this “ageless” approach that Biden spoke of.

https://ria.ru/20211108/veselo-1758095652.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758462906_0-0:2633:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3d18f2cd2d2a924c54e8375989394f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, journalism, twitter, usa, joe biden