“Red Notice” – in search of Cleopatra’s eggs – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The plot of the picture revolves around “Cleopatra’s Eggs” – ancient jewelry, which, according to legend, Mark Antony presented to the Queen of Egypt. These artifacts, by the way, are not real and were specially invented by the scriptwriters.

Ancient treasures eventually become the subject of interest for the three main characters. It’s funny, but apparently they did not write them down in detail, giving them complete freedom of action on the site. Because they act out the most typical images for themselves: Ryan Reynolds makes funny jokes and grimaces all the way, like Deadpool on minimal salaries, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson frowns characteristic and brutal, and Gal Gadot is simply beautiful.

And by and large, it will not be possible to write this down to the disadvantages of the tape – all their usual antics fit organically into the simple and straightforward story about the competitions of high-class specialists in theft.

During the adventure, the heroes will visit many places, including the caricatured cranberry Russia that flashed in the trailer. It is here, according to the authors’ idea, that Interpol contains especially dangerous criminals in a special secret prison on the top of a snow-covered mountain.

With the onset of the pandemic, the number of “stupid” entertaining big-budget films has been greatly reduced in the film industry, so that explosions, chases, fights, shooting are constantly changing in the frame – in the best traditions of the early Michael Bay. Coronavirus restrictions impede the filming of such projects very much in this regard, and this action movie will be a real boon for hungry fans of the aforementioned blockbuster popcorn genre.

Therefore, “Red Notice” as a one-time thrilling attraction for one evening would be a chic choice.

3.5