Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return to filming the Morning Show

The paparazzi managed to infiltrate the set and film the actresses at work

In late February, filming finally began on the second season of the hit series “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston from Apple TV +. And the actresses have already been photographed at work. Writes about this Instyle.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

Filming was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as due to the fact that the script had to be rewritten to take into account modern realities, which include self-isolation, social distancing and other details. However, the actors assured that this is a common thing.



Jennifer Aniston on the set of “The Morning Show” [+–]

Jennifer Aniston on the set of “The Morning Show” [+–]

“It was the same in the first season. The writers had to rewrite everything to include the #MeToo movement,” said actor Marc Duplass.

A release date for the second season of the series has yet to be announced. The details of the plot and whether there will be a guest star in the series are also unknown. Last season, the famous tennis player Maria Sharapova became her.

In the photo that appeared on the Web, it is clear that the heroine Aniston is having a great time with a cocktail, and the heroine Reese is in a hurry to shoot.



Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show / All photos: Rex [+–]

Reese Witherspoon on the set of The Morning Show [+–]

Recall that the series tells about work on television, in particular in the popular “Morning Show”. Jennifer Aniston plays well-known TV presenter Alex Levy, whose colleague Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired over sexual harassment charges. After his departure, the provincial journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) becomes Levy’s partner. At first, the relationship between them is rather tense, but soon they find a common language and begin to fight for justice together.

Interestingly, the production of each episode of the series costs $ 15 million.