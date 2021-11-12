https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758640861.html

Refugees from Belarusian-Polish border arrived in Finland

30 refugees from the Belarusian-Polish border arrived in Finland, the Finnish border guard informs. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

HELSINKI, November 11 – RIA Novosti. 30 refugees arrived in Finland from the Belarusian-Polish border, the Finnish border guard informs. “Several dozen people arrived in Finland through Belarus (30). The situation is stable, it is being monitored, information is being exchanged. The main directions (refugees) are in Central Europe Finland is preparing for a possible increase in the number of refugees. The head of the country’s Migration Service, Jari Kähkönen, told the Finnish media that the agency is closely monitoring the situation on the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia and the authorities are also preparing for the fact that Finland a large number of asylum seekers may arrive. However, Kähkönen does not consider a significant, sudden increase in the number of applicants to be probable. Finland is closely monitoring the development of the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, the number of new asylum seekers in the country is small, Hanna Paasikoski, a spokesman for the country’s migration department, told RIA Novosti. Referring to an internal document of the European Commission, it said that the main destinations for migrants who are currently on the border between Poland and Belarus are Germany and Finland. According to media reports, large groups of Iraqi citizens are on the border between Belarus and Poland. This group of national minorities in Finland began to grow since the migration crisis of 2015. According to the statistics center of Finland, Iraqi citizens are the third group of national minorities in the country with a population of about 15 thousand people. As reported on November 16, 2020 by the Finnish Migration Service, for the first time in history, Iraqi citizens outstripped the long-term leaders – Russians and became the largest group in the country in terms of receiving Finnish citizenship. People falling under the law on international refugee protection can obtain a Finnish passport after four full calendar years of living in the country, paying taxes and passing an exam in Finnish or Swedish. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus said that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, headed towards the border of Belarus with Poland. About two thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, the migrants made attempts to overcome the barriers. Muluseu Mamo, a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Belarus, who visited the camp, said that the situation with Middle East refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border is catastrophic. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T19: 23 true PT1M21S

