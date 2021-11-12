Review of the TV series “Mare from Easttown” / Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown is a detective starring Kate Winslet who has joined the collection of HBO-worthy TV series. This is a fully told story, not stretched over an endless number of episodes and additional seasons.

genre drama, detective

Creators Brad Ingelsby

Cast Kate Winslet (Meir Sheehan), Julianne Nicholson (Laurie Ross), Jean Smart (Helen Fahey), Angauri Rice (Siwon Sheehan), David Denman (Frank Sheehan), Neil Huff (Dan Hastings father), Guy Pearce (Richard Ryan), Kaley Spani (Erin McMenamin), Evan Peters (Colin Zabel), Sozy Bacon (Kerry Leiden) and others.

Channel HBO

Year of issue 2021

Series 7

Websites IMDb

Kate Winslet plays a police officer named Meir, who is investigating a missing girl and takes routine burglary calls. The heroine lives in a small town where everyone knows each other, so they often turn to her for help. Meir maintains good relations with everyone, but the reputation of an experienced detective begins to crumble before our eyes – she is under pressure because of an unsolved case, and she has not yet fully survived the death of her son. At the moment when Meir feels growing fatigue, another incident occurs in the city – someone kills a 17-year-old single mother, disposing of her body in a forest park.

The action of the series takes place in the province of Pennsylvania – it is cold, monotonous and, no matter how the characters try to improve their lives, it is rather dreary. The camera often shows a row of neat and identical houses lined up along the road – in them, just like in one-story dilapidated buildings, people keep their secrets. For some, this is just an insignificant love affair that happened many years ago, but for someone it is a secret that can destroy someone else’s life.

The atmosphere of the city sets the tone for the detective story, but the series itself does not resemble the slow-moving Scandinavian investigations, in which only one important event occurs per episode. Everything here is rather confusing and unexpectedly dynamic, because the plot does not focus on the crime, but everywhere follows Meir, plunging into her personal trauma. Sometimes episodes appear in the episodes that seem insignificant for the overall story, but even in the usual trip to the pediatrician, details from the past are revealed, which will help to understand why the main character moves away or plunges headlong into the investigation, leaving almost no space for herself.

The heroine seems rude and soft at the same time. She is used to running criminal cases that require a lot of self-control, and at the same time, it is natural for her to show sympathy for the people of the city, whom she considers to be close friends. This is not easy for her – in a place where everyone is connected to each other, it is difficult to hide something, especially her weaknesses. Meir somehow copes with this, however, to investigate the murder, a young detective (played by Evan Peters) is sent to the city to help with the criminal case. This naturally calls into question Meir’s professional skills and gives her another reason for the accumulating irritation.

Without a doubt, all of the above has already been somewhere, and the series itself vaguely resembles True Detective or even Sharp Objects. However, the first episode has the right basis for the upcoming intrigue that grabs attention, despite the predictability of a melancholic city (with problems with drug addiction and teenage violence).

Showrunner Brad Ingelsby (best known for writing The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck) portrays a picture of emotional destruction, constantly switching between family drama and police investigation. And this, thanks to the high-quality staging, involves much more in the story than the ties of other fresh serials. In addition, Mare of Easttown has another advantage – in seven episodes, the reason for the murder, as well as the prerequisites for the emotional upheaval of the heroine, will be fully disclosed. No ragged endings or attempts to stretch the detective story over several seasons.

Of course, there are also controversial points that spoil the overall impression of the series. These are unexpected plot twists that become distracting maneuvers before secrets are revealed. Obviously, they are simply necessary for a certain amount of tension, because the series cannot always rest solely on psychological drama.

At the same time, the success of Mare of Easttown (on Rotten Tomatoes, the series received a rating above 90% from both critics and the audience) is largely due to Kate Winslet, who did an excellent job of the provincial detective role.

When watching the series with the original audio track, you can hear that Winslet got rid of her native British accent and spoke like a real American (by the way, using a specific dialect of Delaware County). But even without this, the work of the actress seems really worthwhile – she manages to portray the accumulated fatigue, endlessly reinforced by a new portion of stress. Kate Winslet’s facial expressions convey the depth of the character, and her movements (up to the limp from the injury), along with her harsh manners and casual clothes, make the heroine very real. Winslet proves that Detective Meir has reasons to immerse himself in work and go through difficulties in communicating with his family (by the way, the mother of the main character is played by actress Jean Smart, who manages to bring a subtle, but appropriate share of ironic humor into the dark series) …