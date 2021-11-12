Revived Acura Integra debuted in pre-production form – Autoreview

We have already seen the new Chinese sedan Honda Integra, and now the revived Acura Integra is presented in the USA. From the lineup of the Acura brand, this name disappeared twenty years ago, although compact models themselves were produced in the future. So in fact, the new Integra will replace the Acura ILX sedan. However, with the return of the old name, the younger model in the range will again become more youthful and driver-oriented.

So far, the Acura Integra has prototype status, which has allowed the company to dispense with detailed specifications and not even show the interior. But the exterior will not change anymore: the production Integra will look as bright as the yellow car in these illustrations. However, nothing new has been brought to the existing style of the Integra brand.

The Acura Integra is based on the eleventh generation Honda Civic model, but this is not a sedan, but a five-door liftback. That is, the American Integra returns to its historical roots: these were the first generation cars that were produced from 1985 to 1989 (although other body types were also offered then). Large lettering with the model name on the bumpers – also like the early models. The prototype has 19-inch wheels and diode optics.

Technically, Acura Integra is unified with the “heated” Honda Civic Si sedan. A 1.5 turbo engine is installed under the hood, the power of which has not yet been named, but from Honda it produces 203 hp. Declared six-speed “mechanics”, limited slip differential and Brembo brakes. Although, of course, there will be an automatic transmission: most likely, the same CVT as the base Civic.

The new liftback will be the first Integra of the American assembly, because the previous models were supplied here from Japan. Production will take place at the Ohio plant where the Acura TLX sedans are made. But the debut of the production car will have to wait until the spring of 2022. In America, Integra will be asked for approximately 30 thousand dollars.