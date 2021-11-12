Rising Stars of the Disney Channel. Who replaced Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato | Cinema

Shot from the movie “Mix”

Avantika Vandanap is only 16 years old, but she already has a good acting baggage behind her. Most of the films with the participation of the girl were filmed in her homeland, in India. The young actress got on the Disney Channel, giving the voice of one of the heroines in the original voice acting of the animated series for babies “The World is a Royal Detective”, then there was a cameo role in the series “Diary of a Future Woman President” on Disney +.

This year, Avantika can be seen in the original Disney film “The Mix”, where her heroine, high school student Ria, dreams of devoting herself to music and, not without adventure, gets the opportunity to become a DJ. By the way, “Mix” is the first film of the TV channel, where the main role is played by an actress of Indian origin. The movie premiere of Avantika Vandanapu, which Variety has already included in the list of young Hollywood stars, can be seen on Disney Channel on November 14 at 9:35 pm.

Shot from the “Descendants” trilogy

In the Disney Channel musicals about the children of the villains, The Heirs, she played the talented designer Dizzy Tremayne, the daughter of Drizella, one of Cinderella’s half-sisters. And in the film adaptation of the books by Jenny Khan “To All the Boys …” Anna fell in love with the audience in the role of Kitty, the younger sister of the main character. After the incredible success of all three films, the filmmakers announced the start of filming a spin-off about Kitty herself. In The Mix, Anna plays Molly, Ria’s girlfriend.

Shot from the sitcom “Liv and Maddy”

American actress and singer Dove Cameron began her career with cameo roles in the TV series Shameless and The Mentalist. And in 2013, Dove successfully auditioned for the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie. In the series, she had a chance to play two roles at once: the main characters are twins. The series was a success, with the pilot alone drawing the largest audience since the show of the sitcom Dance Fever, starring Zendea and Bella Thorne.

However, Dove’s real fame came from the Heirs trilogy. Here, the girl played the daughter of Maleficent Mal, who is friends with the descendants of the Evil Queen, Gaston and Jafar – the same difficult teenagers like her. The soundtrack of the first film reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Now, in addition to acting in films and musicals (the last, “Shmigadun!”, Was released on the Apple TV + platform in July this year), Dove is engaged in music – she has several singles and one EP.

Shot from the sitcom “Liv and Maddy”

Jordan Fisher began his acting career with cameo roles in sitcoms, but the Disney Channel projects brought him fame. He played Holden, Liv’s boyfriend in the TV series Liv and Maddie, and later appeared in both parts of the musical Summer. Beach. Cinema”.

Jordan is a professional dancer, so in the films he participated in even the most difficult dance numbers. This infatuation led him to appear on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and star in Step by Step, which was released on Netflix in 2020. In it, Jordan played alongside another Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, best known for her role in the sitcom Riley’s Stories. That same year, Fischer could be seen in the second film of the To All the Boys I Loved trilogy.

Shot from the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Best MTV Debutant Video and Best Song of the Year awards, nearly 20 million Instagram followers and a meeting with the American president – 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, who started her career with Disney Channel projects, has a lot of experience behind her. The first was a sitcom Bizaardvark about two girlfriends who love to write songs and record funny videos. Paige, played by Rodrigo, is an excellent guitar player.

The music led Olivia to the next Disney + project, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she played the main character, Nini Salazar. The series is created in the genre of a comedy musical and tells about high school students at East High School – the same one where the cult films from the High School Musical series were once filmed.

The song All I Want, written by Olivia specifically for the series, became a hit and launched her musical career. However, the real breakthrough was her single Driver’s License, which stayed on the first line of the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. In the spring, Rodrigo released the album Sour and the second season of High School Musical, which received a large number of views and was renewed for a third.