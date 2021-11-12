Roscosmos told about a malfunction of the device for soft landing of the station “Luna-25” – Gazeta.Ru

Experts have identified a malfunction during testing of the soft-landing instrument of the Luna-25 interplanetary automatic station. Writes about itTASS with reference to the press service of Roscosmos.

It is reported that at present, NPO Lavochkina, JSC, together with Concern Vega, are testing the device’s performance at a low-altitude stand.

According to Roscosmos, taking into account the comments received, the investigation of the causes of the malfunction and their elimination, the completion of the incoming control is scheduled for November 22, 2021.

The main objective of the Luna-25 mission is to perform basic soft landing technologies in the circumpolar part and to carry out contact studies in a given region of the Moon’s south pole. The launch is planned from the Vostochny cosmodrome by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage.

Luna-25 will be the first station in the modern history of Russia to be launched to the Moon. The previous one was launched back in the days of the Soviet Union, in 1976.

Previously reported, the first Russian automatic station to the Moon in 46 years can be launched in the interval from May 25 to October 19, 2022, the most profitable day to launch will be July 23.