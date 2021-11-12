Rusal shares included in the MSCI Russia index :: News :: RBC Investments

The changes in the index will take effect after the close of trading on November 30. Experts believe that the news may support demand for Rusal shares until the end of November

Index provider MSCI announced the results of the November rebalancing. As a result of the revision, shares of the aluminum giant Rusal were included in the MSCI Russia index.

Previously, it was assumed that the index may also include the securities of MMK and the developer PIK, but this time they did not receive a place in the index.

The changes in the index will take effect after the close of trading on November 30.

“The inclusion of a share in the index means that passive funds will buy this security for their portfolios,” BCS Express experts wrote in their review. – A large number of funds, institutional and private investors around the world use MSCI indicators as a benchmark (reference for copying) when forming their portfolios. The MSCI Russia Index helps them choose the most attractive Russian companies for investment. “

Analysts at BCS Global Markets clarified that the weight of Rusal’s shares in MSCI Russia Standard will be 0.96%, and in MSCI EM – 0.04%, which will lead to passive inflows of about $ 142 million.

Now MSCI Russia includes: Gazprom, Sberbank, LUKOIL, Yandex, NOVATEK, Norilsk Nickel, TCS Group, Tatneft, Rosneft, Polymetal, Polyus, ALROSA, NLMK, Magnit , Severstal, MTS, X5 Group, Moscow Exchange, Surgutneftegaz, Ozon, PhosAgro, Mail.ru, Inter RAO and VTB. The largest weight in the index at the moment belongs to Gazprom (17.84%), Sberbank (16.72%) and LUKOIL (12.81%). VK has the smallest (0.69%).

BCS Express experts also noted that the inclusion of Rusal shares in the standard index was expected, but not guaranteed. Therefore, the news of the inclusion may have a positive effect on quotes at Friday’s session, as well as support buying on paper until the end of November.

Rusal shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange at 8:35 Moscow time on November 12 grew by 1.52%, to 8.02 Hong Kong dollars, according to the data of the site.

The company’s shares have generally appreciated in the last few trading sessions – from November 8 to November 11, Rusal quotes on the Moscow Exchange rose 9.7% to RUB 74.45. In part, investors bought the manufacturer’s shares in the expectation that the company would be included in MSCI Russia, said Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst with Veles Capital. The second reason for the growth of quotations is a rebound in the aluminum market after falling to the lowest levels for many weeks.

MSCI also changed the composition of the small

capitalization

(Small Cap). Among Russian companies, it included shares of Segezha Group and Mechel and depositary receipts of United Medical Group (EMC). The provider excluded shares from the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) from the index.

