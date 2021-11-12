Russian cryptocurrency designer DecimalChain is now compatible with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain

Business

IT in banks

DecimalChain blockchain network from Russian developers is now compatible with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Interoperability between blockchains will serve as an incentive for creators of tokens and applications, will contribute to the development of an open financial system.

New projects with interesting ideas appear in the cryptocurrency world. One such project is DecimalChain. It is a blockchain and cryptocurrency builder that allows you to quickly and easily create your own coins for a wide variety of use cases, without any programming skills. DecimalChain is distinguished by high security, stability of operation, reliability, and at the same time it is quite easy to use and understandable. It is no coincidence that it is popular with a wide range of users around the world. Indeed, on its basis, you can develop and promote your own projects.

What is DecimalChain

DecimalChain is called the next generation blockchain because it has the advantages of the best blockchains without their disadvantages. It allows you to issue your own tokens, convert coins, generate cryptocurrencies on your own wallet. DecimalChain was created as a simple and optimized value exchange tool and an understandable constructor of any tokens with a focus on Internet users and entrepreneurs of different levels without technical skills.

Ease of use is one of the main advantages of the Decimal network. With the help of the cryptocurrency constructor, anyone can issue their own currency and manage it without special skills. The base cryptocurrency of the Decimal blockchain is DEL. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency launched on August 1st, 2020.

In DecimalChain, any token of the network can be used as a commission to send any token or DEL coin.

The authors of the DecimalChain project are the BitTeam and Crypton development teams. It was created on the basis of the Cosmos SDK – a safe and reliable solution for interaction between network nodes and ensuring consensus between nodes participating in the formation of network blocks. Therefore, the Decimal blockchain is compatible with all blockchains in the Cosmos Network, which has more than 130 projects.

DecimalChain is protected by the SHA-256 hashing algorithm, which is also used by the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, its forks and many other cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile different blockchain ecosystems are independent, and there is no interoperability between these assets that would allow them to interact with each other and exchange information.

Step forward

Thanks to its simple interface and broad functionality, the DecimalChain project has gained popularity among the Russian-speaking crypto community. Now he has taken another step in the implementation of cross-chain solutions: full compatibility with the most promising and developed blockchains has been achieved. Thanks to this compatibility, all developers of tokens and projects on the DecimalChain blockchain now have access to the functionality of the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain. Ethereum is considered the backbone of blockchain products and the foundation of the modern blockchain industry.

“First and foremost, we wanted to make the fast-growing DeFi market (decentralized finance) – financial instruments created on the blockchain in the form of services and applications. PancakeSwap and uniswap – the decentralized exchanges (DEX) of the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum blockchains – have the largest offering of decentralized financial services in which tokens created on our blockchain can participate, ”says Anatoly Berdnikov, CEO of DecilalChain.

The DecimalChain team is continually making improvements and adding new features. DecimalChain uses the best practices of the blockchain industry, such as asset tokenization, instant payment, points in loyalty systems, cashback services, user identification, proof of ownership and authenticity of documents, tracking goods along supply chains, fair algorithms for the gambling industry, automatic execution of contracts, guarantee of payment of funds and safety of valuables, ensuring access to various resources, fair voting, lending, etc.

With the ability to interact with multiple blockchain networks and the projects created on their basis, DecimalChain creates a conceptual and technological basis for collaboration.

Wrapped tokens

This project uses the so-called “wrapped” tokens. Wrapped tokens enable interoperability between blockchains.

In DecimalChain, during a transaction, tokens do not leave the ecosystem of the DecimalChain blockchain, but go into the so-called “frozen” state, while their equivalent is released on another blockchain. To do this, it is enough to initiate the start of the process of transferring wrapped tokens in any of the two compatible blockchains on a functionally and intuitively understandable console and return them to the DecimalChain network at any time.

The user can now send wrapped tokens to the Ethereum blockchain, and from there to the Binance Smart Chain network, or vice versa, using one blockchain to register a crypto asset in the registry, and the second as a secondary market, initiating a token sale. This expands opportunities for crypto enthusiasts, offering new models and ways to make money on their crypto assets.

Decentralized finance continues to gain traction and the number of new applications is growing steadily. According to experts, they can become an alternative to the banking sector and replace traditional technologies with open source protocols. This will open up wide access to decentralized lending and new investment platforms, and will allow you to receive passive income from cryptocurrency assets.

The DecimalChain team is committed to delivering solutions that will incentivize token and application developers to drive the development of an open financial system. The interface from Russian developers opens up opportunities for all market participants to automate the process of generating income from crypto assets in other blockchain ecosystems.

The technological ecosystem allows finding new solutions, creating analogs of traditional financial models without the forced dependence on a third party. DeFi’s goal is to make the blockchain-based financial system efficient, accessible, transparent and open. DeFi can combine the benefits of the existing financial system while replacing intermediaries with smart contracts. DeFi projects have the potential to transform the entire financial services industry.