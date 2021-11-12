Russian military landed near the border of Poland and Belarus

Russian soldiers conduct exercises in Belarus

Russian and Belarusian troops have landed at a training ground near the city of Grodno and the Polish border, where there are regular incidents with migrants. The military is conducting exercises.

“Russian and Belarusian paratroopers landed at a training ground near Grodno near the Polish border,” RIA Novosti writes with reference to the Belarusian Defense Ministry. According to the military, joint exercises will take place here, and the military “are carrying out tasks in connection with the growth of military activity on the western border.”

The city of Grodno is located near the border of Belarus and Poland. In recent days, there has been a conflict between European border guards and migrants who are trying to get into the EU. In Europe, the Belarusian authorities are accused of provoking an emergency. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, asked Russia to send military personnel to the territory.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the World Congress of Yezidis Khudo Bakoyan and leader of the Yezidi Ural organization Georgy Asoev told URA.RU that border guards are beating people seeking to join the European Union, guides are stealing money from them, promising to deliver them to the desired country. There are cases when women pay for the transfer to Poland with sex.