Russian paratroopers landed at the Belarusian training ground “Gozhsky” in the Grodno region near the Polish border

It is in this area that the most difficult situation is with immigrants from Iraq and Syria, who are trying to get into Polish territory. Stanislav Zharyn, the coordinating minister for the Polish special services, calls this the largest attempt at a military invasion of Poland.

Paratroopers from both countries took part in a surprise check of combat readiness 20 kilometers from the border with Poland. Among the tasks were the seizure and holding of the bridgehead, the search and destruction of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy and illegal armed formations. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the exercises were carried out due to the buildup of “military activities” near the state border. It is noted that after completing combat training tasks, the Russian paratroopers will return to their permanent deployment point.

The migration crisis has worsened in the border area since the beginning of November. Several thousand immigrants from the Middle East have organized a spontaneous camp on the Belarusian-Polish border and periodically try to break through the fences in the hope of obtaining asylum in the European Union. The Polish authorities pulled military and equipment to the border. The local government has already allocated money for a new five-meter fence, since the barbed wire does not stop migrants. London also decided to help strengthen the barriers to Warsaw, sending engineers.

For his part, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin believes that they are trying to intimidate Belarus. He stressed that the military activity of the western neighbors near the Belarusian borders is not connected with the migration crisis. Belarus, according to the minister, is ready to defend itself together with Russia.

The Kremlin is constantly reminding that Russia and Belarus are linked by allied relations, and in difficult moments Moscow provided Minsk with all the necessary assistance, including economic. At the same time, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov today did not comment on the statement of the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko about attempts to transfer weapons and ammunition from Donbass to a migrant camp on the border with Poland. Lukashenko also claims to have discussed the issue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Peskov told reporters that he leaves this without comment.

Former State Duma deputy Alexander Sherin believes that Russia always abides by international laws, and in this situation should be on the side of migrants and support their aspirations to find a better life.

Military expert Alexander Sherin believes that Russia should adhere to international rules regarding migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the radio station “Echo of Moscow”. “In this situation, the Russian Federation, as before, can adhere to international rules, requirements and attitude towards citizens of any states who have the right to a decent stay, to live in the territory of the state where they consider acceptable for themselves,” Sherin believes. According to the expert, the Russian Federation should support the aspirations of migrants.

“If the policy of the West is pursued in double standards, then we in the Russian Federation must condemn this in every possible way, and we must support the aspirations of those people whose states were destroyed, thanks to or, unfortunately, as a result of the activities of NATO countries, allies in the NATO bloc,” he noted he.

According to Sherin, NATO member countries are responsible for their policies to migrants. “They now bear responsibility before these citizens and must do everything possible so that these people can feel protected and transform into the system of values ​​of those states that, under the pretext of European values ​​in defense of the rights and freedoms of citizens, came and destroyed their state. Therefore, those countries that are members of the NATO bloc, they should offer maximum efforts in order to ensure the residence on the territory of their states of those citizens of those countries whose state they have practically destroyed as a result of their activities, ”the expert concluded.

Warsaw believes that the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko supports the aggression against Poland. This was announced on the air of Ekho Moskvy by the official representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Lukash Yasina.

Political analyst Valeriy Solovey believes that Lukashenka is trying to destabilize the situation in Europe and is fulfilling the Kremlin’s task. Nightingale stressed that, from the Kremlin’s point of view, now is a great moment when Russia can show its strength to a weak Europe.

Meanwhile, the European Union on Monday will expand sanctions against persons who directly or indirectly support the influx of migrants to Belarus, – said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He did not rule out sanctions against airlines that transport migrants. In this regard, the Russian Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines were mentioned. Both airlines deny that they transported migrants to Belarus. Today, the Turkish Civil Aviation Administration has banned flights to Belarus for citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen in connection with the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. The ban applies to Turkish airlines and Belavia airlines.