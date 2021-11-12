Ryan Gosling will lose memory in the new film, media reports

https://ria.ru/20210413/gosling-1728038681.html

MOSCOW, April 13 – RIA Novosti. Ryan Gosling will star in The Actor, directed by Duke Johnson, the author of the critically acclaimed cartoon Anomalysis, reports Deadline. The film is set in the 1950s. Actor Paul Cole, played by Gosling, loses his memory after a brutal attack in Ohio. The hero is struggling to return home to New York, to his normal life. The film is based on the bestselling detective novel by American writer Donald Westlake “Memory”. The script for this book was written by Duke Johnson, along with Stephen Cooney. Other details of the project, full cast and release date of the tape are still unknown.

