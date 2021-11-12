Ryan Reynolds admitted: some jokes for “Deadpool” were written by Blake Lively

Not only a beauty, but also a great clever girl. Ryan Reynolds for a moment moved away from the traditional jokes and jokes about his beloved wife and told what exactly Blake Lively I should be grateful for some particularly successful jokes and amusements in his films. If only the industry would learn to admit it.

Visited the radio station SiriusXM Reynolds said that he does not prepare the texts for his paintings alone.

I work on the scripts of many of my films myself. For me, this has long been a kind of survival mechanism. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not. And a lot of my first-class writing is Blake’s credit. She just grabs the keyboard and says, “How about such and such?” And I told her: “This is great.”

But it just so happens that the recognition of Lively’s creative contribution to the texts is still staunchly ignored.

It’s a funny thing. I don’t know, maybe it’s because of the innate sexism in our business, but how many times have I told them: “Blake wrote it, not me. This is what she wrote. ” And they later ascribe it to me anyway. She’s very talented, she’s a multi-player in our quirky world of entertainment. And she helped me so much – with Deadpool and with my other particularly successful films. This success is largely due to her.

It’s easy to believe in this, you just have to watch the spouses’ humorous squabbles on social networks. It remains to convince Lively of the talent of the stubborn film industry, stubbornly unwilling to do her justice.