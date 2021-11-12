Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina attended the Ellen DeGeneres show

Salma Hayek

55-year-old Salma Hayek is now busy promoting two films with her participation at once – “The Eternals” and “House of Gucci” are coming out. So the actress often appears in public and meets with journalists. She was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show yesterday. Salma appeared on the set in a snow-white suit with black piping.

Salma Hayek

However, in the conversation it became clear that Salma is not so “white and fluffy”. So, the actress admitted that she loves to play and scare her family, but she does not tolerate such an attitude towards herself.

Among the spectators in the hall was also Hayek’s daughter, 14-year-old Valentina, who recently often goes out with her mother. The actress admitted that Valentina is a strict critic of her work, and if she does not like the film, then she openly expresses her position. But Valentina really liked the film “The Eternals”, so Salma urged everyone present to go to the cinema.

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina

The actress also said that even without her pranks, frightening stories happened in the life of the family. So, her house in London, as everyone thought, was inhabited by ghosts. Salma herself did not encounter otherworldly phenomena, but her employees and her daughter said that lights suddenly turned on in the rooms, doors opened, and even the piano played by itself.

Hayek invited a specialist who discovered about 20 ghosts, and not all were expelled, since the medium said that they are very harmless and, since they live here longer than the family, they have the right to stay.

Salma Hayek and Ellen DeGeneres