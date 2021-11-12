Salma Hayek said that ghosts live in her house

Salma Hayek became the heroine of the new episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about the paranormal in her house. The actress stated that ghosts live in her apartment. The star did not personally contact them, but confided in her daughter Valentina, who witnessed the presence of ghosts.

“I didn’t see them, but someone didn’t seem to want to work more in our house: the piano plays by itself, it was difficult to get to the third floor, because the light was turned on and off, doors and windows opened and closed by themselves” – recalls Hayek.

Despite the fact that the actress calmly reacted to the possible presence of otherworldly guests in the house, she nevertheless called a medium to understand the situation.

“Even if it’s not true, at least my family will feel better psychologically from the thought that it’s over,” says Salma.

The medium counted about 20 ghosts in the star’s house. The expert noted that he spoke with the benevolent spirit of the nun who did not want to leave. The specialist said that “the nun has been here longer than they and did not ask him to leave.” The medium also noted that “the nun has good vibes, so she stays.”