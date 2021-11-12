Salma Hayek spoke about Harvey Weinstein’s bullying

The actress managed to resist the sexual harassment of the scandalous producer, but he repeatedly offended her on the set.

Actress Salma Hayek spoke in an interview with The Guardian about the bullying of producer Harvey Weinstein during the filming of the film Frida…

The publication recalled that in 2017 Hayek described the producer’s harassment in a column for The New York Times.

“No to shower with him. No to let him watch me shower. No to him giving me a massage. No to his naked friend giving me a massage. me oral sex. Not that I undress with another woman. No, no, no, no, no … And with each refusal of Harvey, the Machiavellian anger grew, “Hayek shared then.

In a fresh interview with The Guardian, Salma said that “the women really got it hard” from Weinstein. The actress stressed that he is “not the only man who consoles himself with the thought that he can destroy women.”

“I really felt okay when he bullied me. Okay, I was shaking after that, and it depressed me, but there was a cartoonish aspect of it all. When he called me during filming Frida and shouted: “Why do you have a monobrow and a mustache? I didn’t hire you to make you look ugly!”, I thought: “But haven’t you ever seen a photo of Frida Kahlo?” won Oscar…

Salma confirmed that she was able to stand up to Weinstein thanks to her friendships with Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney. However, she added that “she was also very strong.”

“I didn’t just say no. I’m a force to be reckoned with. He never saw me weak. It’s not that I’m not afraid, but you won’t see it. I can be almost intimidating in my calm strength.” – said the actress.

She is sure that the problem of harassment in Hollywood is systemic, and Weinstein is not the first and not the last who treated her this way.

In addition, he was charged 11 more with sexual harassment and rape. As reported Correspondent.net, a Weinstein sex scandal erupted in 2017. He was accused of harassing more than 100 women, including Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

