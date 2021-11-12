Sberbank announced what the Russians will lose from November 15

Sberbank told about an innovation that could affect many Russians who use small loans. The largest bank in Russia has decided to liquidate one of its divisions, according to PRIMPRESS.

It is noted that the financial institution has decided to liquidate the company “Outstanding credits” belonging to it. The company was engaged in the issuance of microcredits for small and medium-sized businesses. This information is contained in the report of the Central Bank of Russia.

Indeed, sources indicate that such a company no longer operates. It turned out that the MCC itself had applied to be removed from the state register. However, it is unclear why Sberbank decided to close this direction and not sell it.

At the same time, the bank itself explained the reason for refusing microloans. The fact is that such a product has increased risks against the background of the general market situation. Plus, Sberbank is now revising its strategy of interaction with representatives of small and medium-sized businesses. Such small loans have simply ceased to be profitable for market participants.

That is, now it will not be possible to receive money through microcredit according to the old rules. However, experts point out that Sberbank has begun to develop other areas of lending to the population. For example, payday loans continue to gain popularity, when a person takes a small amount from a bank at a meager interest and returns the money when receiving funds from the employer to the card. The borrowed funds are automatically debited from the bank card of the Sberbank client.