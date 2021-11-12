Sberbank refused from microloans

Sberbank closed “Outstanding loans” due to unprofitability

Sberbank liquidated its microcredit company (MCC) “Outstanding loans”. This is stated in the report of the Central Bank.

The Central Bank said that the company wrote a statement to exclude information about it from the state register. The decision to close was made after the revision of the development strategy in the segment of small and medium-sized businesses, increased risks and market dynamics, writes Kommersant …

Financial market participants condition the closure by low profitability and a desire to focus on other segments of the microcredit market. However, it is not specified why the MCC was liquidated and not sold. According to Elman Mekhtiyev, chairman of the board of SRO Mir, such a company could be in great demand among a number of large microfinance organizations planning to enter the segment.

