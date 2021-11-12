https://ria.ru/20211112/gosizmena-1758680990.html

SBU suspects Poroshenko of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine is checking the possible involvement of the country’s ex-President Petro Poroshenko and the former head of the National Bank (NBU) Valeria Gontareva in RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

KIEV, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine is checking the possible involvement of ex-president of the country Petro Poroshenko and the former head of the National Bank (NBU) Valeria Gontareva in treason in the purchase of coal from Donbass, said the head of the department Ivan Bakanov. The SBU in early October released the recordings of the conversations of the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – for the life of “Viktor Medvedchuk, who allegedly prove his guilt in high treason, they include the name and patronymic of Poroshenko. According to the head of the SBU, the investigation is checking the possible involvement of the ex-president and the former head of the NBU in the case of coal supplies. The European Solidarity party, led by Poroshenko, stated that the ex-president rejected accusations of a possible collusion with Medvedchuk. On October 8, Ukrainian law enforcement officials announced to Medvedchuk a new suspicion of treason and aiding in terrorism. The head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov said that the opposition politician, in collusion with the top leadership of Ukraine in 2014, allegedly organized the supply of coal from the territory of Donbass not controlled by Kiev. The court sent Medvedchuk under house arrest until December 7. The prosecutor’s office expressed dissatisfaction with this decision, demanding the arrest of the leader of the HLE, and filed an appeal. Another case was opened against Medvedchuk in Ukraine – the politician and his associate Taras Kozak are suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. In this case, the Kiev court sent Medvedchuk to house arrest around the clock and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet. Later, in this case, he was elected a preventive measure in the form of personal obligations, he must appear before the investigator in court at the first summons, and also not leave the territory of Ukraine. The leader of the PLWH denies suspicions in his address, linking them to political persecution.

