Scandalous interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey disappeared from the network

12 November 2021

From the YouTube channel of the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, a sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which they gave in March of this year, disappeared without a trace. The video received a huge number of views, becoming one of the most popular on the channel. But he also caused a big scandal, because the Dukes of Sussex publicly accused the royal court of racism.

In a frank interview, Meghan Markle admitted that she was often visited by thoughts of suicide due to harassment from the British press. But precedents also happened within the royal family. For example, at the court they were openly worried about whether the skin color of the first-born couple would be white enough. Of course, such scandalous details could not but shock the audience and cause discontent with the royal family.

The reason for the disappearance of the video is still a mystery. Even the oldest videos are preserved in the channel’s archives, so deleting interviews seems suspicious. Especially at a time when the Dukes of Sussex are already on tense relations with their British relatives. However, it is possible that the video was only temporarily blocked on YouTube, which happens quite often, and will soon reappear on the network.

Text: Olga Slutty