Scarlett Johansson Was Sure The Avengers Will Fail

He says that during the filming, thoughts of a “catastrophe” slipped through. And then the film grossed $ 1.5 billion.

Shot from the movie “The Avengers”

Scarlett Johansson recently admitted that during the filming of The Avengers, she believed the film would fail.



Joss Whedon’s The Avengers was released in 2012. It became the sixth project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which then was not yet as successful as it is now.

Johansson made her debut as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. The Avengers is her second MCU film. In an interview with The Gentlewoman, the actress admitted that at the very start of work on the crossover she was skeptical about the very idea of ​​uniting so many bright superheroes:

“Even with the thought of all of us getting together in superhero costumes, it seemed like it was going to be a disaster. Not exactly a disaster, but the question arose: “What is this?”





However, then during filming, Johansson changed her mind. She was especially impressed by the moment during the final battle, when the Avengers gathered together among the wreckage, and the camera filmed them in a circle from all sides. When the actress saw this scene, she had no doubts about the quality of the film:

“Then they showed us the scene. And at that moment, we all finally, after six months of filming, realized that it should work. ”

It really worked. The Avengers earned $ 1.5 billion at the box office and kicked off an incredibly popular series about the adventures of the famous team of Marvel superheroes.

In the meantime, we continue to wait for Kate Shortland’s Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson. The premiere will take place on 8 July.

