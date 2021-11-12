Scientists of the Ministry of Defense have created a dietary supplement against coronavirus :: Society :: RBC

The biologically active additive was named “KovBAD”. It allows to reduce the amount of coronavirus in the nasopharynx by 16 times, the Ministry of Defense said

Russian military scientists have developed a biologically active additive (BAA) against the coronavirus, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The biologically active additive was developed by scientists of the 27th Central Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense. It’s called KovBAD. In early November, the drug received a certificate of state registration.

“Our experiments have shown that already on the second day of using KovBAD, the amount of virus in the nasopharynx is halved, and on the sixth day, its concentration is reduced by 16 times. As a result, the impact on the human body also decreases, the disease proceeds with fewer complications, ”Kirillov said.

According to him, the 27th Central Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense is developing other dietary supplements. The main components of the preparations are chokeberry extract (chokeberry), echinacea extract, fucoidan (a polysaccharide that is found in brown algae and the body of some echinoderms), Pacific squid hydrolyzate and other substances of natural origin that increase the antiviral defense of the body.